Destitutes In Necessity Of Carers Are Housed In Rehabilitation Ward
The rehabilitation ward, which was set up around nine months ago at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) to house patients who had been abandoned by their families, now has abandoned appearance to it, with no social workers or NGO volunteer caring for the patients.
On December 31, last year, the 12-bed rehabilitation unit on the first floor of the Trauma Care Centre (TCC) block was opened. Patients who have been abandoned by their relatives or who do not have caregivers are treated in the ward until they can be recovered. With the intervention of the police and social welfare, the patients would be sent to shelter houses or reunited with their family after they recovered..