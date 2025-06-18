DMK Rallies Against Keeladi Report Delay, Threatens Parliament Disruption

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) intensified its demand for the release of the Keeladi excavation report, with its Students Wing organizing a protest in Madurai. The demonstrators called on the Union Government to publish the findings, warning that Parliament proceedings would be disrupted if their demand was ignored. DMK leaders allege that the delay in releasing the report is ideologically motivated and part of a broader effort to suppress Tamil heritage.

According to the DMK, the Keeladi excavation, which spanned over a decade, uncovered nearly 18,000 artefacts believed to provide crucial insights into ancient Tamil civilization. These artefacts were carbon-dated at institutions in India and the United States. Despite this, the Union Government has yet to officially accept or release the report.

At the protest, DMK MP Trichy Siva argued that the Keeladi civilization predates the Harappan civilization by 600 years. He criticized the Centre for allocating significant funds to the Indus Valley (Saraswati) project, which he claims lacks scientific evidence, while neglecting the scientifically supported Keeladi findings. Siva also condemned the transfer of archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna, who led the excavation, and accused his successor of downplaying the discoveries.

Chief Minister MK Stalin accused the BJP-led Centre of deliberately stalling the report to erase Tamil history. He asserted that the Tamil community has long struggled to establish its historical significance through scientific means, only to face continued resistance from the Centre. Stalin called for a change in mindset rather than a revision of reports.

The Tamil Nadu State Archaeology Department continued the excavation after the Centre's withdrawal, unearthing evidence of advanced urban planning, iron usage without a Bronze Age, and various artefacts such as brick structures, wells, ornaments, and children's toys. The DMK has vowed to make the Keeladi report a central issue in the upcoming Parliament session, threatening to halt proceedings until the Union Government recognizes the findings.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat recently stated that more scientific proof was needed to validate the Keeladi findings, a comment that drew sharp criticism from DMK leaders