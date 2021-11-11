Eight Districts In Tamil Nadu Have Been Placed On Red Alert Due To Impending Significant Rain

On Wednesday, amidst rain and waterlogging, several portions of Chennai and coastal districts were still without power for the fourth day, even though the north coastal regions of Tamil Nadu prepared themselves for significant weather on Thursday. According to the India Meteorological Department, the weather structure has strengthened into a depression, and is expected to reach the north Tamil Nadu coast near Puducherry by Thursday evening.



On Thursday, the department has declared a high alert alert for eight districts. These districts include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai, citing exceptionally heavy rainfall of more than 20.4 cm throughout one or two spots and unbelievably heavy to severe rainfall in a few others. Over 11 districts, comprising Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, severe due to the extremely heavy rain is possible. Rainfall of varied intensity may be recorded in many additional locations.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), as well as the police, fire and rescue services, having prepared for any eventuality. On Wednesday, NDRF teams arrived in Puducherry and Cuddalore. At the Chennai airport, numerous foreign flights were halted or postponed, and a cyclone warning was issued in vital maritime ports.