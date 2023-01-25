Elderly Woman In Chennai Dies In Gas Leak

On Monday night, a gas leak at an 85-year-old woman's home in Ramana Nagar, Perambur, caused a fire that killed her. A retired teacher from a government school was the victim, and her name was R Thatchayini.

After the death of her husband, Rangarajan, a few years prior, she was living alone. On monday night, neighbours and bystanders who saw smoke coming from the residence alerted the fire department's staff. After an hour, Perambur fire and rescue workers arrived and extinguished the fire. The woman was pronounced dead by the medical personnel.

After conducting initial inquiries, police stated that they suspect there was a gas leak and the woman was not aware of it. According to a police officer, she started the fire, and it quickly spread throughout the house. Police in Perambur opened an inquiry after registering a report.