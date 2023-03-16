Fire Broke Out In Forest In Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal

According to officials, almost 10 hectares of forest were destroyed by a fire that started in Tamil Nadu's Kodaikanal forest range in the Dindigul district on Tuesday. After more than 15 hours of battle, the forest department employees managed to put out the fire on Wednesday. The occurrence did not result in any reported animal deaths or injuries, and dry weather was assumed to be the cause.



An official stated that it was a surface fire and that the entire area is covered in rocky terrain. Luckily, no animals were harmed in this occurrence, and no significant tree damage occurred. Tuesday night, the fire started, and firemen and forest employees quickly got to work. By Wednesday afternoon, we had put out the fire with the assistance of about 150 neighbourhood residents.

The officer stated that the recent showers also assisted in putting out the fire. According to sources, the fire caused problems for nearby people because the area was enveloped in thick smoke.