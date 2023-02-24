Five Died And Six Injured In A Road Accident Near Krishnagiri In Tamil Nadu

In the early hours of Thursday in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, an omnibus collided with a tractor and caused five fatalities, including a three-month-old baby. Regardless of the fatalities, six others were also seriously injured. Muthu, 20, Malli, 60, Munusamy, 50, Vasanthi, 45, and three-month-old Varshini have been named as the deceased. They were all from the Dharmapuri district village of Savalur. In a tractor, the five and six injured people were travelling to Kaveripattinam to take part in an event.

An omnibus travelling from Bengaluru to Salem hit the tractor trailer as it crossed the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway close to the village of Errahalli. They were taken by the police in a hurry to Krishnagiri Town's Government Hospital. The postmortem was performed on the bodies at the same institution. Five persons died at that moment and six others were injured, according to a police officer at Kaveripattinam police station.

Meanwhile, according to sources, in India, 1,55,622 people died in road accidents in 2022, with overspeeding being to blame for 59.7% of those deaths. In fact, 62% of these accidents occurred on just 5% of the highways, indicating the need for preventative actions to lower accidents along these portions. The government must find more of these stretches around the nation and implement preventative measures including lowering speed limits, repairing blind spots, and levelling out extremely undulating sections of road, which are some of the main causes of traffic accidents.