Live
- Mizoram pip Punjab on penalties to enter Swami Vivekananda Men’s U20 NFC semis
- 2019 assault case: BJP MLA Mishrilal Yadav sentenced to three months jail
- Tammareddy Bharadwaja unveils Dhanush Raghumudri’s ‘Thank You Dear’ first look
- Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ shoot to kickstart in June
- ‘Atlas Cycle Attagaru Petle’ gets a grand launch
- ‘Ghatikachalam’ promises a suspenseful theatrical treat on May 31
- ‘Gurtimpu’ title poster creates curiosity
- Sangeeth Shobhan’s ‘Gamblers’ set for June 6th release
- ‘Thug Life’ will be a bigger hit than its lead actor: Kamal Haasan
- Timeless Nail Polish Shades That Never Go Out of Style
Five Workers Killed In Tamil Nadu Quarry Rockslide Triggered By Blast
Five workers were killed and two injured in a rockslide at a Sivaganga stone quarry in Tamil Nadu, triggered by a blast. The state government has announced compensation for the victims’ families as locals renew calls for stricter quarry safety measures.
A tragic accident occurred at a stone quarry in Mallakottai, Singampunari, in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district, where five workers lost their lives after a sudden rockslide was triggered by a blast. The workers, who were deep inside the quarry—about 450 feet in—were struck by falling rocks immediately after the explosion. Two other workers sustained injuries and were promptly transported to Madurai for medical treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Muruganandham, Arumugam, Ganesan, Andisamy, and Harshit, the latter hailing from Odisha. Tamil Nadu Minister KR Periyakarupan and district officials visited the site to supervise rescue operations.
Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of ₹4 lakh for the families of each deceased worker and ₹1 lakh for the injured. The incident has reignited local concerns over safety standards at the quarry, with many residents demanding its permanent closure due to repeated accidents and hazardous conditions.
This tragedy follows a similar incident last year in Virudhunagar district, where an explosion at another quarry resulted in multiple fatalities and raised further questions about quarry safety in the region.