Foxconn Workers Protested After Several Cases Of Food Poisoning Occurred In Tamil Nadu

On Saturday, hundreds of Foxconn Technology India Pvt Ltd employees protested on the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway in Sriperumbudur. The protesters wanted to know what happened to their coworkers who had food illness earlier this week.



Several female workers, as per the workers, became ill as a result of food poisoning after eating lunch at one of the hostels on Wednesday. Some of the affected personnel had to be taken and were admitted to local hospitals or clinics for their treatments, reported The Times Of India.

Since asked about the health status of their colleagues who were admitted to the hospital, the workers claim that the management did not respond appropriately.

On Friday night, the female workers sat on the highway, causing traffic congestion. On Saturday morning, the protests continued, and government officials met with the demonstrators.

Meanwhile, the Foxconn Technology unit, which manufactures electronic components and iPhones for Apple and others, employs about 14,000 men and women.

C.V. Ganesan, Minister of Labour Welfare and Skill Development, and T.M. Anbarasan, Minister of MSME, met with the protesters and guaranteed them that necessary action would be taken, after which the protest was called off.

M. Aarthi, Kancheepuram Collector, informed reporters that the demonstration was held in response to a WhatsApp rumour that two workers had perished. On Saturday morning, the protest disrupted traffic on the important Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway.