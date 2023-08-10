Live
Just In
Godrej Consumer Products to invest Rs 515 cr for new plant in TN
Fast moving consumer goods company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd said it will set up a factory at an investment of Rs 515 crore in Tamil Nadu over the next five years.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the company and the state government in this connection.
The plant that will be set up in Thiruporur Taluk in Chengalpattu district will make products like soap, hair colours, mosquito repellants.
Commenting on the investment, Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said: “With the establishment of this facility, we will create over 400 job opportunities in Tamil Nadu. This facility aims to have an inclusive and gender balanced workforce.
Our plan is to employ 50 per cent of women for this facility along with 5 per cent of employees from LGBTQ and people with disability (PWD) communities.”