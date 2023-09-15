History-Making Women Priests In Tamil Nadu Break Barriers In Temple Traditions

Krishnaveni, S Ramya, and N Ranjitha have made history in Tamil Nadu as the first three women certified as government-recognized priests. They have successfully completed their training to become temple priests through the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department of the state government. In the near future, they will take up roles as assistant priests at various temples across the state. Notably, this marks the first time that women have enrolled in this priest training program.



Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, MK Stalin, acknowledged this significant milestone, highlighting the state's progressive approach. He emphasized that, historically, women were considered impure and were denied entry into temples, even those dedicated to female deities. Stalin celebrated the move towards inclusivity and equality, noting that it aligns with the ideals of the Dravidian model of governance.

Reports reveal that S Ramya holds an MSc degree from Cuddalore, and although she initially found the training challenging, she persevered. Krishnaveni, an undergraduate in mathematics, expressed her desire to serve God and the people, which motivated her to pursue the training. Ramya and Krishnaveni are related, and both were encouraged by their families to enroll in the one-year course, which included a stipend of ₹3,000. Meanwhile, Ranjitha, a BSc graduate, joined the course out of interest.

This milestone comes at a time when the DMK faced controversy related to Sanatan Dharma, which drew criticism and political attention. While Tamil Nadu Minister and CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like dengue and malaria, he defended his statement, clarifying that his critique was directed at the caste-based society. The BJP seized upon the issue to challenge the opposition alliance, leading to a divisive political landscape.

This development has been lauded by various individuals, including Congress leader Manickam Tagore and musician TM Krishna, as a significant and revolutionary step forward. They emphasized the importance of embracing inclusivity and recognizing the true essence of Sanatana Dharma.