Jyothika donates Rs 25 lakh to Tanjore govt hospital

Tamil film heroine and wife of noted actor Suriya, Jyothika donated a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the Health Minister of the State, Dr Vijayabhaskar for the upkeep of the government hospital at Thanjavur.

The donation was made through the Agaram Foundation run by her husband which has been active in funding various social causes like education and hygiene. The star's Twitter page ' Actor Surya Fans Page' highlighted the activity.

The couple has been in and out of controversies throughout the lockdown period with the social media viciously attacking them for their OTT films, their comments on temples versus public welfare etc. The family helmed by Sivakumar, the patriarch who was a successful actor himself has been acknowledged to be open, opinionated and knowledgeable about Tamil literature, customs and practices.

More importantly, it has stood together and kept its comments in public domain irrespective of its after-effects, which is notable. Following his elder brother's family, the younger one Karthi too lashed out against the Modi government recently for rushing through with the Environment Policy draft, without adequate safeguards and public feedback.