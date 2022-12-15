Kerala Coastal Police Rescue A Fisherman From Tamil Nadu

After a boat mishap left a fisherman from Tamil Nadu stranded in the water, the coastal police of Kerala came to his aid. The Kerala Police posted a video of the rescue on Twitter.In the video, Danapalan is seen drifting in the sea as the boat approaches and rescuers are seen tossing a lifebuoy his direction. A police officer jumps into the water to assist the man as he manages to get the ring.



The man is helped into the boat by additional officers, who also provide a hand. Hear them comforting him and pleading with him not to be scared. As he sits inside the boat, one of the officers can be seen handing him water.

The boat disaster occurred five nautical miles from Ponnani in Malappuram, the law enforcement department reported in the post.The video clip has received more than 3,000 views on Twitter since it was posted on Wednesday. Online praise for the police officers' lifesaving actions toward the fisherman was received. People are frequently saved from drowning in water bodies by timely rescue efforts. A police officer and a local resident helped two men who had fallen into a river at Sharda Ghat in Tanakpur, Uttarakhand, in October of this year.







