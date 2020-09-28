Low death toll in Tamil Nadu but Corona cases continue to climb

On two counts, the State of Tamil Nadu continues to maintain a healthy record. One is the daily death toll, which is at a manageable 70, as per figures released on Monday evening. The number of cases which are being cured is also nearly equal to the fresh cases being registered. It stood at 5,554 today while 5,589 fresh cases were registered all over TN. The overall figures for both of these situations stood at 5,30,708 and 5,86,397 respectively.

The Chief Minister, Edapadi K Palaniswamy, was relieved when he told the media a few weeks ago that the spike in cases are still under control and stayed below the 6,000 mark, a major improvement from the time when they were around 7,000 a couple of months ago.

The condition in Chennai however was far from satisfactory, which reported less than 1,000 cases a fortnight ago. On Monday, the tally stood at 1,283. In addition to the capital city, districts like Coimbatore and Tirupur, as has been reported earlier too continue to be areas of concern for the health authorities.