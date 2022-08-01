Madras High Court Asks Tamil Nadu Government To Appoint Psychiatric Counsellor In Every School

The Madras High Court asked the Tamil Nadu government to take consideration adding psychiatric counsellors to each school in the state.The government was tasked by Justice N Sathish Kumar to make sure that each district has at least one such counsellor.



When the criminal original petition from P Ramalingam, the father of the 17-year-old student who is said to have committed suicide at her school in Chinna Salem, Kallakurichi district, came up for further hearing today, Justice N Sathish Kumar said. The judge made the advice to stop similar situations as the state has earlier recorded frequent suicides of schoolgirls.

The judge also urged the media and social media to stop sensationalising such events and inciting related violence, which could ultimately encourage such suicides. He continued by saying that the media needs to recognise its obligation to society.

Online instruction is offered to the affected school's students. He stated that preparations are being made to hold classes for children in Classes 9 through 12 in nearby schools.

Meanwhile, apart from this four other suicide cases were recorded. On July 26, a 17-year-old boy was discovered dead at his home in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district, close to Karaikudi. This is the state's fifth case of suspected suicide this month. The cops found a supposedly suicidal note at the boy's home. On July 25, a Class 12 student committed suicide close to Virudhachalam in the Cuddalore district. While another cases witnessed a 17-year-old girl was discovered dead in the dormitories of a government-sponsored school in the Tiruvallur district that same day.

The third suicide was committed by by a Class 12 student in a private school in the Kallakurichi neighbourhood provoked widespread unrest a few days ago, leading to the looting of the private school and the arrest of numerous people. Furthermore, another shocking incident cones up on July 6, a similar occurrence occurred when an 18-year-old student committed suicide in Krishnagiri district. He reportedly found it challenging to earn points in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.