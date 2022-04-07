Madras High Court Preserves 7.5 Percent Medical Quota For Pupils In Government Schools In Tamil Nadu

The Madras High Court upheld the 7.5 percent quota for govt school students in medical admission for undergraduate programmes in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, a major victory for the DMK administration in Tamil Nadu.

The first bench, chaired by Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, handed down its decision on a slew of petitions submitted by private school students opposing the reservation and assisted school students seeking the same rights.

The court confirmed the constitutional legitimacy of the 7.5 percent reserve for government school students in medical admissions, according to the order. The state administration was ordered to reconsider the quota after five years.

All of the petitions challenging the reservation and requesting similar privileges were dismissed by the court.

The ruling, which has far-reaching implications, is seen as a significant boost to the DMK government's commitment to guaranteeing social justice, which is a central tenet of the Dravidian movement.

The quota was really implemented by the previous AIADMK government, but it was challenged in court. They have now been defeated by the present government.

The government fielded a slew of top lawyers, including Kapil Sibal, P Wilson, and Tamil Nadu Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram, to defend the quota, which allowed a number of students from underserved communities gain admission to government medical schools. P Wilson, a senior lawyer and DMK Rajya Sabha member, called the ruling a major triumph.