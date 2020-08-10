X
X
Man begs for corona relief help, donates Rs 10000 eight times

Highlights

Pool Pandian, a social worker was stranded in Madurai when he visited it in March and was under the lockdown impact over the past few months.

Pool Pandian, a social worker was stranded in Madurai when he visited it in March and was under the lockdown impact over the past few months. Hitting upon a novel idea, he decided to seek alms and contribute his mite to the state relief authorities.

Not stopping with Rs 10000, the first amount he contributed to the District Collector T G Vinay in the temple town, Pandian kept up with his micro efforts to seek funds from various parts of the city to help the Covid-19 affected.

His initiative was appreciated and as he told Dinamani, a Tamil daily, people were helpful and gave whatever they could. This made him donate the similar amount eight times in these four months of lockdown, a notable achievement by any standards.

