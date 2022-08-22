Man Detained For Smuggling Ganja In Chennai

On Sunday, a 36-year-old man was detained on the grounds of smuggling ganja from Assam into Chennai. Police had found 14 kg of ganja from him.

According to the police, the suspect is a Tripuran resident named Hidayathullah. Hidayathullah arrived at Perambur Railway Station at around six in the morning. He was asked by drivers of cars if he wanted to hire one. He dropped the bag and ran away in a panic. The drivers apprehended him and called the police.

When questioned, Hidayathullah admitted that he had purchased the ganja from Assam for delivery to someone who never showed up. The police lodged a case and started an investigation.

Meanwhile in the last month of July another incident recovering ganja was witnessed. The Indian Coast Guard found 60 kilogramme of ganja floating in the water close to Rameswaram. The Coast Guard personnel were on hovercraft patrol in the Gulf of Mannar when they came across a bag floating close to the third sand dune.

They retrieved the luggage and looked it over. There were 20 pockets of ganja within the package, each weighing 3kg. According to preliminary inquiry, they delivered it to the Mandapam Customs Superintendent. The bag was a part of a larger shipment that was being smuggled into Sri Lanka. It might have unintentionally fallen from the boat and been adrift at sea.