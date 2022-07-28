Man Died In Explosion At Tamil Nadu Cracker Factory

A worker died and another suffered critical injuries in an explosion that took place at a fireworks factory close to Sattur on Wednesday. A bomb shook one of the unit's sheds as the workers prepared to leave in the evening.



The deceased worker was identified as Jayaraman, 40 years old, a local of the village of Valayapatti. While Bavaneeswaran, 45, suffered serious burns, Jayaraman, who was working inside the working shed, passed away instantly. Firefighters and rescuers arrived on the scene quickly, found Jayaraman's body, and transported it to the government hospital for an autopsy. The incident has been reported to the police in Alangulam, who are also looking into it.

According to police sources, Muthumeena Fireworks, which is located at Valayapatti village close to Sattur taluk in Virudhunagar, has over ten operational sheds. On Wednesday, there were almost 25 workers working in the cracker production. The workers were wrapping up their work for the day and preparing to head home when in the meantime friction in one of the sheds caused a blast.