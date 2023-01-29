Man In Tamil Nadu Arrested For Murdering Woman In Berigai

For the slaying of a 22-year-old scheduled caste woman in Berigai, a man belonging to hindu caste, 24 years old, was detained on Friday. V Priyanka, age 22, of Nerigam village near Berigai, who was employed by a private bank in Hosur, was named as the deceased.



Police claim that on Friday afternoon, Priyanka entered the jungle on the Verigai-Veppanahalli route with her acquaintance Sridhar, a caste Hindu male who works as a driver. There, they got into a fight for an unspecified cause, and Sridhar then strangled Priyanka to death.

He called Priyanka's parents at around 5 o'clock, claiming to have abducted their daughter and requesting a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. Around 10 p.m., nevertheless, her mother Neelamma (45), reported her missing to the police. Soon later, police discovered that the woman had been slain, and subsequent inquiry identified Sridhar as the murderer.