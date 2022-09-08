Man In Tamil Nadu Arrested For Selling Tiger Cubs

In the Vellore region of Tamil Nadu, a man was detained for attempting to sell tiger cubs for Rs 25 lakh via WhatsApp. After 10 days from the booking date, he guaranteed delivery of the cubs.Pathiban was recognised as the culprit. He resided in Sarpanamedu while attending law school in Thirupathy.



The incident came into limelight when aman who was trying to sell tiger cubs for Rs 25 lakh and promising delivery after 10 days of booking was reported to forest officials. When officials arrived at his house, Parthiban was taken into custody. During questioning, Parthiban admitted to the crime and claimed that he was merely serving as a middleman. He admitted that the sale of cubs was planned by someone else. The man who was the mastermind was from Ambattur. He . mentioned his name as Thamizh.

While Thamizh was being held, the suspect was taken into custody under the Wildlife Protection Act. More research is being done and the investigation is underway.