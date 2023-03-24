Man Spits Acid On Wife In Tamil Nadu

On Thursday morning, tension erupted at the Coimbatore Combined Court Complex after a man poured acid on his wife while she was waiting outside a courtroom. The woman was taken by ambulance to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where the staff reported that she had 80% burns and was in critical condition.



P Sivakumar, 40 years old was the suspect as determined by the police. Kavitha, the victim, is 32 years old and comes from the Madurai district's Kovilpatti village. According to the police, the couple has been involved in a number of thefts since relocating to Coimbatore ten years ago.

Sivakumar is the subject of four theft charges, while Kavitha is the subject of three. On Thursday, Kavitha attended a hearing at the Judicial Magistrate Court on a case from 2016. Sivakumar, according to the police, had been looking for her ever since she started living separately from him and their two daughters. Three days prior, he had reported himself missing to the Sulur police station. As per investigators, Sivakumar visited the complex and discovered Kavitha in the waiting area in front of the courtroom since he knew she would be there.

It's been reported that he invited her to go with him after telling her something about their daughters. Sivakumar, who had brought the acid in a plastic water bottle, allegedly threw the chemical on her body when she refused, according to the police, who also noted that he had purposefully avoided her face.

Sivakumar was trying to flee when Kavitha screamed for aid, raced out of the waiting area, and collapsed close to the Judicial Magistrate II court. As they heard her screams, attorneys, police officers, and members of the public rushed to assist. A female lawyer covered Kavitha, who had been attacked and had had her clothes burned, as she was taken in an ambulance to CMCH.

The culprit was being pursued by policeman M Indhumathi, a member of the Anaimalai police department, and others present. They managed to catch him a short distance from the courthouse on Arts College Road. Coimbatore Superintendent of Police V Badrinayayanan praised Indhumathi's prompt action and awarded her with a reward of Rs 5000.