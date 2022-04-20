Marlima From Tamil Nadu Has Won The Best Transgender Award For 2022

53-year-old On Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin presented Marlima Muralitharan of Villupuram with the Best Transgender Award 2022. A cash prize of Rs 1 lakh is given out as a part of the award.

Marlima of Gingee received the award from the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department for her exceptional work for the betterment of the third gender over the past 25 years. P Geetha Jeevan of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, and officials from other departments were present there.

Marlima Muralitharan said that she obtained her undergraduation in Civil Engineering in 1995 and began my profession at a time when transgender people were fighting for recognition. Now she own and operate a construction-relations office in Gingee. So far, she has aided 70 transsexual people who didn't want to beg or participate in the flesh trade.

She spent my own money to get fruit juice stores, cows, goats, and hens for eight transpeople. She also helped three transpeople from Gingee, Kandachipuram, and Tiruvannamalai build their own house by providing free plans and arranging funding for the construction. Marlima added that this award is an acknowledgment of her efforts and will inspire her to do more stuffs.