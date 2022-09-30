Minor Girl In Chennai Tries To Kill Herself After Getting Sexually Harassed

Four people were detained by the Tiruvallur police on Thursday under the Pocso Act after a young girl allegedly said that they have been sexually harassing him. The girl who was pressurized and forced had set herself on fire late on Tuesday and was later admitted to the hospital and told police on Wednesday that she had been forced to take the drastic measure because the suspects had harassed her using a video clip and demanded sexual favours. Doctors estimated that the girl had 40% burn damage.



Police claim that Ajith Kumar, 25 years old, Gnanamoorthy, 20 years old, Rasakannu, 23 years old, and Ajithraj, 26 years old, threatened to tell her parents about the video they had taken of the Class 12 girl and her boyfriend if she did not meet with their demands.

The student from the government school first met her boyfriend ten days prior when she went out to pasture the cattle. According to the authorities, the boy is also from the same village. According to a police officer, the four individuals who were nearby saw the pair and recorded them. Police claim that despite letting the couple depart, they tracked down the girl and began harassing her sexually.

This made the girl depressed, and on Monday night she burned herself on fire. Her treatment was transferred from Tiruvallur General Hospital by the girl's family to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. On Thursday, the defendants were brought before a judge and remanded in detention.