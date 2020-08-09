Mobile phones snuff out lives of two girls in Chennai

A X Standard schoolgirl, 15-year-old Princy Methila hung herself in a fit of rage on Saturday as her elder brother refused to share his mobile phone with her for playing video games. Daughter of a RBI employee, Methila locked herself in a room and killed herself even as her distraught parents were left shell-shocked as she was declared brought dead at the Kilpauk government hospital in Chennai.

Across the city at Valasavarakkam area, the daughter of a construction supervisor, 17-year-old Yamini committed suicide, late Friday night, as she was yet to be given her own mobile phone for online classes. The family had promised her a new phone as she was sharing the instrument of one of her relatives which was not comfortable for her. Her shocked classmates visited her home and paid their final tributes on Saturday, as the police have begun their investigations.