Muted official celebrations for Independence Day in Chennai

August 15, India's Independence Day is a national event, celebrated all over officially and across public spaces like offices, parks and educational establishments.

This year, with the central advisory recommending a scaled-down celebrations, Fort St. George premises, where the TN CM Palanisamy would hoist the flag and receive the salute from the police and paramilitary forces has already begun seeing action.

Tamil media reports that normally a crowd of 3000 would be present to witness the multi-level activities on the Independence Day. This year, the attendance is to be reduced by half along with the events planned. Social distancing and SOP would be adhered to strictly, inform officials.