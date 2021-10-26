Need To Connect The Two Ends Of The Cauvery River Has Resurfaced
The government has been attempting to find new ways to improve tourism, the spotlight has returned to an age-old development idea in Tiruchy district, regarding the desire for a new route to connect the two sides of the Cauvery.
The Mukkombu barrage and the Butterfly park, both located along the Cauvery, are two of Tiruchy's most popular leisure places. Despite being within a 10-kilometer radius, travellers have found it difficult to visit the two locations in one day due to the absence of direct communication between them. In this context, the need for a development project to link the two ends of the Cauvery River Tiruchy-Karur Highway and Tiruchy-Namakkal Highway has resurfaced.