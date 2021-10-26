Need To Connect The Two Ends Of The Cauvery River Has Resurfaced

The government has been attempting to find new ways to improve tourism, the spotlight has returned to an age-old development idea in Tiruchy district, regarding the desire for a new route to connect the two sides of the Cauvery.



The Mukkombu barrage and the Butterfly park, both located along the Cauvery, are two of Tiruchy's most popular leisure places. Despite being within a 10-kilometer radius, travellers have found it difficult to visit the two locations in one day due to the absence of direct communication between them. In this context, the need for a development project to link the two ends of the Cauvery River Tiruchy-Karur Highway and Tiruchy-Namakkal Highway has resurfaced.



Kanaka Sabapathy, a Mutharasanallur resident, remarked that the tourists are unlikely to visit both locations on the same day unless they have their own vehicle. A traveller visiting either of the locations should take a 25-kilometer detour via Chathiram bus station to reach the Cauvery's opposite bank. It's past time for the government to reconsider its prior idea to connect the Cauvery's two ends in order to boost tourism.

Motorists can currently reach the Cauvery's banks through the Mukkombu barrage or the Chaithram bus station. It takes roughly 45 minutes to get from one end to the other.

A proposal was made a few years ago to build a bridge to connect the two ends of the Cauvery, from Allur to Butterfly Park. The project, however, never got off the ground due to the exorbitant expense of land acquisition and the project's estimated cost.

In light of these concerns, the Forest Service is now considering whether a facility such as a rope car, rather than a bridge, could be introduced. Work on repairing the narrow Kollidam flood bank road, which runs parallel to the Cauvery and the Kollidam, is also underway.

According to a Forest Department representative, Repairs are being made to the flood bank road. However, they are unsure if it will be able to ease the circulation of cars and big equipment. They are looking towards bringing in a facility like a rope-car because it's less expensive to build. They will investigate the demand and take appropriate measures.