Over 10,000 Dilapidated Government School Buildings Will Be Demolished In Tamil Nadu

According to State School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi March 30, the Tamil Nadu government plans to demolish 10,030 dilapidated government schools and replace them with new structures. The state government has set aside Rs 1,300 crore for this purpose during this fiscal year.



The minister added in a statement that the government is planning big changes in the school education sector, including the construction of smart classrooms to familiarise youngsters with all aspects of learning.



Under the Perasariyar Anbhazagan School Development programme, 18,000 new classrooms and other school facilities worth Rs 7000 crore are going to be inbuilt in five years with the budget of Rs 7000 crore.

Minister Poyyamozhi stated that district collectors and MLAs are ordered to prioritise the development of the school's structure as education is the major important part of development.

As per the minister, there is a government regulation requiring two school instructors to be present while children disembark from school buses, and they must check that the children reach their classrooms before allowing the school buses to depart.

He was pointing to the death of a Class 2 student who was hit by a schoolbus after being dropped. He stated that the government would discuss the situation with school officials in a meeting of District Education Officers set on April 4th.

Furthermore, he also added that the government is working to improve pupils' academic output, and frequent monitoring and follow-up will take place.