Police In Tamil Nadu Arrested 2 Ganja Peddlers

Two ganja dealers were detained by the Madurai municipal police on Wednesday for smuggling 950 kg of marijuana. In relation to the same case, they are looking for two additional people. N Senthil Prabu, 36, of Peelamedu, Coimbatore, and T Prabakaran, 33, of Madurai City are the two people who have been arrested for the smuggling, while two others are still at large. To find them, special teams have been organised. The police further stated that the smuggling vehicle had been seized.

Inspector Boominathan of the SS Colony (law and order) received information that marijuana is being trafficked into Madurai city. After afterwards, the police stopped a car in the Kochadai neighbourhood. The police crew examined the car and discovered over 950 kg of marijuana inside.

According to sources, the peddlers brought the ganja from Andhra Pradesh with the intention of selling it in Madurai. They also intended to use shady waterways to transport part of it into Sri Lanka. The investigation into the allegations of ganja smuggling into the neighbouring countries is still in the early stages. Police were informed by the pair that they had not concealed the marijuana in any bags or cartons, but rather with tarpaulin while travelling.

Furthermore, KN Narenthra Nayar, the city's commissioner of police, and DC South VV Sai Praneeth praised the team for their hard work.