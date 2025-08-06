Police SSI hacked to death while attempting to resolve dispute in TN’s Tiruppur

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu): A Special Sub Inspector of Tamil Nadu police was hacked to death when he attempted to resolve a dispute between a man and the latter's son in Gudimangalam in the district, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, M Shanmugavel (57), working as a Special Sub Inspector at Gudimangalam police station in Tiruppur district, and Armed Reserve Police constable Azhaguraja, on patrol duty at around 11 pm of August 5, rushed to a private farm upon receiving information about a drunken brawl between two persons.

After arriving, the police tried to pacify the two, but suddenly one of the men attacked the SI with a sickle and chased away the constable.

Shanmugavel later succumbed, police said.