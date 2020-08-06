Prominent Tamil Nadu leader and MP Thirumavalavan loses his sister to Coronavirus
Highlights
Thol. Thirumavalavan, a noted Dalit leader and heading Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a party in the DMK alliance suffered bereavement when he lost his sister Bhanumathi to the pandemic today
Tamil Nadu: Thol. Thirumavalavan, a noted Dalit leader and heading Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a party in the DMK alliance suffered bereavement when he lost his sister Bhanumathi to the pandemic today.
With many high-profile persons falling victim to the coronavirus in recent months, which include MLAs and political leaders, this recent case has sent shock waves all around. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has sent in his condolences promptly even as the state is reeling under the wave of rising cases and deaths day to day.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story