Protests Erupt In Tamil Nadu After Gang-Rape And The Murder Of A Fisherwoman

According to authorities, a 45-year-old fisherwoman from Vadakadu fishing hamlet near Rameswaram was allegedly raped and murdered by six migrant labourers from Odisha.The incident sparked a major protest by the woman's relatives and villagers, who staged a road-roko on the Rameswaram National Highway, demanding that the perpetrators be punished severely.



According to police, the victim went to find seaweeds also known as kadarpaasi on Tuesday morning and did not come home, prompting her relatives to file a complaint. Her family and neighbours who went out in search of her discovered the woman's body in the morning. The woman's body was partially burned and they found it at a shrimp farm near there.

When the locals found out about the six workers' involvement, they beat them up. They later organised a protest to seek justice for the woman. The six people who are accused of being engaged in the gangrape and murder have all been apprehended.

Ramanathapuram Superintendent of police E Karthik, who raced to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation, said the situation would be thoroughly investigated.