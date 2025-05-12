Rajinikanth Showers Praise on Tourist Family, Calls Director Abishan Jeevinth to Say Film is ‘Extraordinary’

Tamil cinema’s latest release Tourist Family has been receiving widespread acclaim since it hit theatres earlier this month, and now it has earned a glowing endorsement from none other than superstar Rajinikanth.

Directed by debutant Abishan Jeevinth and starring Sasikumar and Simran in lead roles, the film has struck a chord with audiences for its heartfelt storytelling and powerful performances. Over the weekend, the legendary actor personally called Jeevinth to congratulate him, describing the film as "extraordinary."

The young director shared a snapshot on Instagram Stories of himself beaming during the call. Along with the photo, he wrote: “Superr, superr, superr. Extraordinary! Couldn't believe this phone call had actually happened. Got a special call from the super human.”

The production team of Tourist Family also confirmed the praise from Rajinikanth in a celebratory post, stating, “SUPER.. SUPERR… SUPERRR…. EXTRAORDINARY!” and tagging the actor. “When the Superstar himself reacts like this, you know it’s special. Don’t miss the Tamil film that’s stealing everyone’s heart worldwide!" the post read.

About Tourist Family

Tourist Family tells the story of a Tamil family from Sri Lanka who move to India in search of a new beginning. They settle in Rameshwaram but soon find themselves under the scrutiny of the local police. The film blends humor, emotion, and social commentary, exploring themes of identity, acceptance, and community.

The film has so far grossed over ₹30 crore at the Indian box office, and critical reception has been overwhelmingly positive. In its review, Hindustan Times praised the film as “a feel-good entertainer” and highlighted its message: “Tourist Family is not just a story about a family, but about how humanity is above everything... It teaches us to rise above preconceived notions and see the value in our differences.”

With Rajinikanth’s endorsement adding momentum, Tourist Family continues to attract moviegoers and spark conversations across Tamil Nadu and beyond.