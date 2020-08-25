Releasing films on OTT not a healthy trend, says TN Minister

Kadambur Raju, Minister for Information and Publicity, has been a very vocal politician on issues concerning the film industry in Tamil Nadu. During a media interaction in his home district of Tuticorin, he commented that Tamil films getting released on OTT platforms is not a very healthy trend.

'The spread of coronavirus and the pandemic it has unleashed has affected everybody in the world. Hence, seeing the risks involved, the government is not keen on allowing theatres to reopen even if they maintain social distancing. Moreover, it may not be viable for the theatre owners to run them as the collections may not be sufficient' he said.

Admitting that there is no law on regulating OTT releases, the Minister was of the opinion that it is better left to the various collectives associated with the Tamil film industry and they should put their heads together to address the issue. He also conceded that the thousands of film industry-based workers are still struggling to make ends meet even as selective permission was granted for resuming film shootings and TV serials, reports Dinamani.

With its first OTT release made nearly three months ago, the Tamil film world has seen that the few who were released have not really impressed the audience's world over. The next big expectation is the Suriya- produced ' Soorarai Potru', scheduled for a global release on October 30.