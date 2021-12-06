Schools In Tamil Nadu Are Urging The Government To Withdraw The Class 11 Board Exams

The government of Tamil Nadu has been requested to withdraw the class 11 board exam for this year. The state board of education has made the demand in order to relieve stress on both instructors and children. More than 10 lakh students are expected to take the class 10 and 11 board exams this year.

Tamil Nadu government has approved the reopening of schools for physical education programmes for grades 9 to 12. According to accounts, courses for pupils in grades 10 and 12 were held every day. For pupils in class 11, however, classes were held on different days. In the states, educational institutions reopened with rigorous adherence to COVID-19 standards such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, and sanitising buildings, among other things.

Two board exams, as per teachers from various educational institutions, would put strain on both teachers and pupils. Because schools have been closed for a long time due to the epidemic, the board test will be held at a later date. As a result of the difficult year brought on by the pandemic, the learning gap between students has widened.

Furthermore, the fact that lessons were held on different days put additional pressure on teachers to finish the curriculum. Several causes, including low attendance during online classes due to internet connectivity concerns, have contributed to the schools' demand for the board exams to be cancelled. Some school principals have advocated the cancellation of the board test. According to sources, the President of the Tamil Nadu High and Higher School Headmasters' Association, if the exams are cancelled, the strain will be relieved.