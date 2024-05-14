Cadiz CF face Sevilla in crucial La Liga relegation battle

Seville : Cadiz CF are still trying to escape the drop zone during the final few weeks of the season, and are currently five points behind RC Celta. With three rounds to play in the current La Liga EA sports campaign, there is still some mystery at the bottom when it comes to the relegation battle.

UD Almería and Granada CF have already been relegated to Laliga Hypermotion, but it’s still unclear who’ll finish in 18th, in the third and final relegation spot.



Here comes a look at the situation of the teams at the heart of this year’s relegation battle, from 15th-placed RCD Mallorca down to 18th-placed Cadiz CF.



RCD Mallorca have already suffered one blow this season, in losing the Copa del Rey final on penalties, and they won’t want another in the form of relegation. Victory in the previous matchday over UD Las Palmas was huge in moving Javier Aguirre's team up the table, but they aren't 100 percent safe yet.



Rayo Vallecano should have a large enough cushion to stay up, and they do get to play already-relegated Granada CF at home in the next matchday. Under new coach Inigo Perez, they have been strong in front of their home fans at Vallecas, so will target a handful of points from their final home games to seal their spot in the top flight.



Being at risk of relegation is nothing new for RC Celta, as the Galician club are often involved in this battle at this stage of the season. They are the closest team to 18-place Cadiz CF, and RC Celta have some difficult fixtures in the likes of Athletic Club (H), Granada CF (A), Valencia CF (H) remaining, so their five-point margin could still be eroded.



It has been a tough season for Cadiz CF who are occupying the 18th position in the league and endured a 23-game stretch without winning between September and March. That left them with a lot of catching up to do and, despite defeating Getafe CF in Matchday 35, they’re still five points away from safety.



However, Cadiz CF have been in a similar predicament before and have experience of avoiding relegation on the final day of the season. Los Amarillos will hope to push those above them all the way to Matchday 38 but it will not be an easy task considering they are yet to face Sevilla FC (A), UD Las Palmas (H) and UD Almería (A).

