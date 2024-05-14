Live
- Sex scandal: Kumaraswamy labels K’taka Dy CM 'shark'; Shivakumar expresses sympathy for Gowda family
- Govt sells India as a 365-day tourist destination at IMEX Frankfurt
- Assam minister takes potshot against BJP old guards
- Jaipur child suffering from rare disease administered injection worth Rs 17.50 cr
- AWS CEO Adam Selipsky steps down, Matt Garman to head Amazon’s cloud arm
- India Skills Competition 2024 to kick off on May 15
- Viral Sandeshkhali video: Calcutta HC bars police from taking coercive action against BJP leader
- Carrying copy of Constitution, INDIA bloc nominee Manish Tewari files nomination from Chandigarh
- Sagar community celebrates Bhageeratha Jayanti Across the south Indian states.
- Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs
Just In
Qualcomm unveils powerful Snapdragon chip with GenAI support in India
Global chip-maker Qualcomm on Tuesday unveiled the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform in India that includes support for on-device generative AI features.
New Delhi : Global chip-maker Qualcomm on Tuesday unveiled the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform in India that includes support for on-device generative AI features.
Other key features include an always-sensing ISP, hyper-realistic mobile gaming, breakthrough connectivity and lossless high-definition sound.
The platform supports a broad array of AI models including popular large language models (LLM) such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2 and Gemini Nano, the company said in a statement.
“The latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform provides a host of flagship level, specially selected capabilities, packed with the latest on-device AI experiences,” said Savi Soin, SVP and President of Qualcomm India.
POCO announced they be among the first smartphone brands in India to adopt the new Snapdragon chip on their new ‘F6’ device, launching later this month.
“The POCO F series which has become synonymous with performance and innovation has been pushing the boundaries of what's possible in a mid-range phone. F6 is set to redefine the industry as the first device in India featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset,” said Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO.