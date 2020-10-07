Six special trains announced from Tamil Nadu to other States

The Railway Board approved the running of six more special trains from Wednesday from Chennai across the State and to other parts of the country.

An air-conditioned sleeper train which will run weekly twice has been introduced from Chennai to Madurai. This is apart from two more similar train services which have been launched from the southern capital to Santragachi and Hazrat Nizamuddin respectively.

Three additional trains, air-conditioned seaters, have also been introduced between Bengaluru-Chennai and Chennai- Coimbatore.

These two trains will not run on Tuesdays. The third train, between Chennai and Bengaluru, will be a double-decker which will run daily. In all, 39 special trains have been approved all across various railway divisions across the country.