Student Slit Girl's Throat In Tamil Nadu

On Wednesday, a 19-year-old nursing student was allegedly the victim of a throat slitting by a 21-year-old male on the Bazaar Road at the bus stop in Tiruvalam, close to Katpadi in Vellore in Tamil Nadu. The incident took place around 7.30 a.m.



The onlookers overpowered the attacker, who was then turned over to the authorities. As per the reports, the girl has been admitted to Vellore's Christian Medical College Hospital and is no longer in danger. According to the police, the girl and the man, who went by the name D. Sathish Kumar, had been dating for three years and were from the same village.



The girl is enrolled in a medical records programme at Scudder Memorial Hospital in Navalpur, Ranipet, while Satish is pursuing a B.Sc. in orthopaedics at a private university in Vellore. The families of the boy and girl had a meeting to discuss marriage. The suggestion was, however, turned down and declined.

Her parents gave the girl severe instructions to stop visiting and contacting the accused. She therefore avoided him. Satish, who rode up on his bike, finally stopped her after numerous fruitless attempts to meet her. After they got into a fight, he allegedly used a knife to cut the girl's throat and chin before attempting to flee the scene but was stopped by onlookers.

The girl was bleeding heavily when she lost consciousness and was taken to CMC. At the hospital, the police obtained the victim's statement and arrested Satish.