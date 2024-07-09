Tamil Nadu BJP President Calls For CBI Probe Into BSP Leader's Murder

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has called for a CBI investigation into the murder of state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief K Armstrong, questioning why Chief Minister MK Stalin is unwilling to involve the federal agency.



"When the current Chief Minister was in the opposition, he frequently called for CBI inquiries. He demanded 71 CBI probes in a decade. This case warrants a CBI investigation, so why is he hesitating?" asked the state BJP President.

Annamalai made these remarks after meeting with Armstrong's family on Monday. He emphasized that Tamil Nadu must not turn into a police state.

"This incident should not have occurred in a state like Tamil Nadu, especially to a popular leader. It appears someone has manipulated the entire system, and it seems like a conspiracy. Tamil Nadu Police cannot simply rely on the fact that some suspects have surrendered. Who are the masterminds behind this? The BJP in Tamil Nadu is calling for a CBI inquiry to uncover the root cause of this murder. As Mayawati said, law and order in Tamil Nadu have completely failed," stated Annamalai.

Both Armstrong's family and BSP leader Mayawati, who paid tribute to the slain leader in Chennai on Sunday, have demanded a CBI investigation.

So far, Tamil Nadu Police have arrested eight men who surrendered on the night of the murder on July 5, and detained three others. Initial investigations suggest a previous enmity as the motive, but Armstrong's family disputes this.

Regarding the police's enmity narrative, Annamalai claimed that the police are in a "defensive mode."

The Tamil Nadu BJP chief also responded to the new Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun's remarks about handling rowdies with force.

"Tamil Nadu should not become a police state. We are discussing a lack of proper policing," said Annamalai.

He added that when the police and the ruling government adopt a defensive stance, it often leads to encounters, diverting attention from the real issue.

"We should avoid this culture. The Chief Minister should not boast about changing the police force. A few encounters might bring temporary peace, but it’s not a lasting solution," he explained.

K Armstrong was brutally murdered by six unidentified men near his residence in Chennai's Perambur area, with his brother Veeramani also injured in the attack.