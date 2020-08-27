Tamil Nadu breaches 4-lakh mark, Coronavirus cases keep climbing

A total of 5,981 cases were registered in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Chennai was the topper as it has always been for the past few months with 1,286 cases. The total thus crossed the 4- lakh mark with the figure reading 4,03,242 cases.

Despite the State alternatively relaxing and controlling movement of people across the districts through its e-passes, the travel of cases too have moved from one corner of TN to the other. With the farthermost corner of Coimbatore suddenly seeing a spike, as against the cases in the neighbourhood of the State capital, the authorities are unsure how to go about as the lockdown deadline is scheduled for August 31. 439 cases were reported in Coimbatore, with Salem following it with 413 cases.

Over 3,43,930 cases have been cured during the same period and the day's tally stood at 5,870. Keeping up with its trend of losing more than 100 people daily to the pandemic, 109 people died on Thursday.

The spread of the virus has been universal in the State like elsewhere in India with politicians and film personalities too being vulnerable to its attack. While playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam is still keeping the battle ongoing for more than three weeks at a hospital in Chennai, a ruling party MLA was found positive today.