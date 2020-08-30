Tamil Nadu corona cases breach 6,000 mark, total cases at 4,22,085

Ninety-four people lost their lives in Tamil Nadu as fresh cases added to the overall tally stood at 6,495 in the State. Chennai kept its lead position with 1,249 cases in the day's score.

The cured cases however was a healthy 3,62,133 with 6,406 cases cured on Sunday. The State has boasted of a better testing and recovery rate, which is evident in the statistics released by the government department today.

Meanwhile, the funeral of H Vasantha Kumar, the MP from Kanyakumari constituency in Tamil Nadu who died of the pandemic impact was a well-attended event on Sunday with people pouring in on the streets to pay final homage at Agasteeswaram, his home town. The report on his unfortunate demise is that he had recovered from the coronavirus attack but succumbed to pneumonia, which followed.

Political leaders representing various parties including that of the ruling party were present during his final journey. His family members were joined by many from the community and his final rites were held at the venue where his parents were also laid to rest. Vasantha Kumar belonged to the influential Nadar community, which is concentrated heavily in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.