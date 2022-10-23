Tamil Nadu Couple Rides Bike 18,000 Kilometres To Raise Awareness Of Breast Cancer

Apollo Proton Cancer Center started a nationwide campaign called "Drive Away Breast Cancer" to increase public awareness of the disease. In order to raise awareness of breast cancer, a couple from Tamil Nadu named Logeshwari and Pream set out on a bike trip on June 21 that would take them through 24 States, three union territories, and Nepal in their Royal Enfield Himalayan.



breast cancer. The bikers were welcomed and given congratulations by Harshad Reddy, Director-Operations, Group Oncology and International, Apollo Cancer Centres, Alisha Abdhulla, the first female Indian racing driver, Paul Moses, administrator of the Chennai Royal Riders Motorcycle Club, and others, reported The Hindu. The bikers covered 18,000 kilometres in 120 days in order to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Meanwhile, the Drive Away Breast Cancer Initiative, according to Mr. Reddy, aims to increase awareness, connect with women all over the nation, and instruct them on breast self-examination and early detection. He commended the participants in our mission who made a difference in the lives of thousands of women along the way.