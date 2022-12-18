Tamil Nadu Government Launched 'Friends Of Library'

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday launched the "Friends of Library" programme, through which books would be directly supplied to those who are unable to access state-run libraries. The program's founder, Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, stated that volunteers' services will be used for this.



As a result, the project will benefit those who can't use libraries, such as those with impairments, elders, children, and hospital inpatients. He added that volunteers will give these people the books from the libraries. The recipients must create an account with the appropriate library.