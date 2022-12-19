Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival Will Take Place In Coimbatore From January

The eighth iteration of the Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival, scheduled for Pollachi in the Coimbatore region from January 13 to 15, will take place during Pongal this year. For the festival, hot air balloons will arrive from a number of nations, including Brazil, the Netherlands, Canada, Belgium, Spain, Vietnam, France, Thailand, and the United Kingdom.

The state tourism department and Global Media Box will collaborate to organise the event.The event will be organised in a spectacular manner for the first time, according to Benedict Savio, director of Global Media Box, by creating a carnival-like atmosphere.

He stated that it resembles a family festival more. In all of these iterations, this will be the first time we actually get to run the event like a carnival, complete with food, music, games, etc. They appreciate the assistance from the Tamil Nadu tourism office. These occasions, such as balloon festivals, are typically staged to advertise destination tourism, such as the Albuquerque International Balloon Festival in the United States.

He added that this will entice people to leave their homes and go outside to see hot air balloons of various forms soar over the sky. They used to have five or six balloons in the past, but this year we have about twelve. To fly these balloons, pilots are travelling to our state from different nations.

The hot air balloons will come in a variety of sizes and shapes, said the organisers. Three or four of the total number of balloons, from Brazil, Canada, and Belgium, will have unique shapes. It will be a "Dino" balloon from Brazil, a cartoon balloon from Belgium, and a "Blue Bear" balloon from Canada.

Savio further added that they expect this year's attendance to be significantly higher than the 25,000 people they recorded in three days for the previous edition. Three types of tickets will be offered: General Pass, Silver Pass, and Gold Pass for three days. Additionally, free admission will be provided for kids.