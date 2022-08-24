Tamil Nadu Introduces A Glossary To Address LGBTQ Individuals

The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a glossary of terms as suggested by the Madras High Court, as to how the persons from the third gender should be addressed or described.



As per the information provided on Tuesday by the Additional Advocate-General (AAG) to Justice N Ananth Venkatesh, the glossary was published in the Tamil Nadu government gazette of the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department on August 20 of this year.

He also gave the judge a copy of the glossary and argued that because it was published in the official gazette, the terms mentioned in it would have legal standing. As a result, whenever the LGBTQIA+ community is discussed in any forum, it is required to only use the terms that have been listed in the gazette to describe them.

The AAG stated that by doing this, an effort is being made to treat members of the LGBTQIA+ community with more respect and decency. The judge took note of AAG's arguments and made it plain that everyone involved, including the visual and print media, must take note of the notification and address members of the community only when necessary using the informed phrases.

The judge was informed that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules draught had been received from the Director of Social Welfare and needed to be reviewed and in accordance with the Central Act, 2019. Before being distributed to the Chief Minister, it also needs to have the Law Department's clearance. The judge was therefore asked to provide six extra months for the rules to be completed and announced.

The Transgender Welfare Board secretary had been given orders to draught an exclusive policy for these people after consulting with relevant parties, including staff members of the State Planning Commission, the judge was also informed. To create the final policy, six more months were requested. The judge thought it was completely inappropriate to take another six months to complete the Transgender Policy and the rules that go with with it. It demonstrates that this problem is not given priority. The judge pondered the fact that this process has been ongoing for more than a year and that the reason for the requested six-month extension is unknown.

The government must keep in mind that members of the LGBTQIA+ community have been excluded from society's mainstream for far too long, and it is past time for the policy and guidelines to be implemented with the utmost seriousness. The policies and regulations must be finalised as soon as possible if the government is truly committed to helping members of the LGBTQIA+ community.