Tamil Nadu Launches Groundbreaking Endeavour To Establish An Elephant Death Audit System

The Forest Department of Tamil Nadu has established an elephant death audit framework to establish a more thorough and open procedure for recording and overseeing elephant fatalities in the State. Elephant Death Audit Framework (EDAF), a pioneering national project, has three main goals, according to Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary for environment, climate change, and forests.

It specifies a methodical standard process for carrying out an autopsy to ascertain the causes of an elephant's demise. Studying the conditions of avoidable and unnatural deaths will aid in developing preventative strategies. Although elephant poaching has decreased significantly over the past few decades, she explained the need for a thorough and transparent process by saying that it is still unclear how natural versus unnatural deaths of elephants are affecting the population over the long term.

According to Ms. Sahu, the framework protocol will be used for the killing of elephants in the wild throughout Tamil Nadu. All territorial divisions and wildlife regions must adhere to it consistently. The framework states that determining the cause of mortality is still a crucial starting point for many issues in population and conservation ecology. This paradigm will significantly increase transparency, aid all interested parties in evaluating the findings, and allow for standardisation and more reliable comparisons of cause of death.

The framework will be useful in gathering trustworthy and high-quality mortality assessment data through an open procedure. The plan and the steps are anticipated to help the wildlife management.