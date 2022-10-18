Tamil Nadu Lowers The MBBS/BDS Cutoff By 15 Marks

Due to a decrease in the number of top scorers in NEET-2022 compared to NEET-2021, the cutoff points for MBBS/BDS admissions this year are expected to reduce by around five marks for the open category and up to 15 marks for other categories. The state rank list was presented on Monday by Ma Subramanian, minister of health.



There were 199 students who scored above 650 this year as opposed to 239 in 2021, and this year, five students out of 720 received scores of 700 or higher. As the score drops, the gap gets bigger. 953 students out of a total of 1,030 received a grade of 600 or higher. Furthermore, in NEET-2022, 4,470 students achieved 500 or more points, which was the fewest since 2020. A total of 5,182 pupils received more than 500 marks in 2020; this number increased to 5,284 in 2021.

Manickavel Arumugam, who has been counselling and guiding aspiring medical and dental students stated that there has been a general decline in performance, thus the open category cutoff is probably going to be around 580, which is at least four points lower than the 2021 threshold. It might lose up to eight points in the BC category.

Tamil Nadu was unable to add additional seats or government colleges this year. The two new state-private universities, Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital in Samayapuram and Sri Venkateshwara Medical College Hospital and Research Institute in Red Hills, will provide 50% of their seats, adding up to 150 MBBS seats, as a solace.