Tamil Nadu mulls free breakfast scheme for school students from September 15

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government's prestigious breakfast scheme for primary students of government schools in the state is likely to be launched on September 15, which is the birth anniversary of DMK founder and former Chief Minister, late C.N. Annadurai.

The state government has announced the scheme for students of Class 1 to 5 in government primary schools. The idea is to increase the enrollment ratio, check drop outs and to ensure that children, who mostly are from economically weak families, are eating quality and nutritious food.

During the first phase, the scheme will be launched in Madurai district and the district administration has already commenced providing training to self-help group members, who will be doing cooking of the breakfast.

Training sessions are being held for the self-help group members to cook nutritious and hygienic breakfast.

The scheme is to be implemented in 1,545 schools in municipal and rural areas of Tamil Nadu. The scheme will benefit 1.14 lakh students in the first phase.

The menu of breakfast includes rava upma, semiya upma with sambar, rava khichdi, semiya khichdi and rava Pongal.

The breakfast will be served from Monday to Friday. A dessert will also be served to students on Fridays which will be either rava kesari or semiya kesari.