Tamil Nadu Receives The Nation's First 'Dugong Conservation Reserve'

The state administration announced on Wednesday that Tamil Nadu has been designated as the first "Dugong Conservation Reserve" in the nation. According to the statement, the action was taken to maintain and enhance the marine biodiversity while also helping to conserve the endangered species. Palk Bay has received notification from the reserve.

The change comes as a result of the government's declaration in the Assembly in September 2021 that a conservation reserve would be established in the Palk Bay area off the coast of Tamil Nadu in order to safeguard the dugong species and its aquatic habitats.

Dugongs are the largest herbivorous marine mammals, and they flourish primarily in sea grass beds, claims an official statement. The preservation of these dugongs would contribute to the improvement and protection of the sea grass beds, which serve as spawning and feeding grounds for numerous fish and other marine life. The coastal towns along Palk Bay are aware of the need to protect dugongs and have been working with the forest department to do so.

The government also made it clear that the communities would not face any new limitations as a result of the conservation reserve's notice, emphasising instead the importance of their collaboration and participation in conservation efforts.

Furthermore, th e Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972 includes dugongs in Schedule 1 because their number was in decline owing to habitat destruction. According to the statement, there were only 240 of these Dugongs in the nation, and the majority of them were discovered in the Palk Bay region.