Tamil Nadu Released COVID-19 SOPs In Preparation For The Reopening Of Schools For Classes 9-12

A complete list of Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs) has been released in response to the Tamil Nadu government's tentative proposal to restart classes in-person as earlier it used to be taking place for regular classes specifically for students studying in grades 9-12 beginning September 1. The health department has been asked to work with all schools including all the public, private, and government-aided to ensure that the reopening follows all the essential criteria.



Several measures and Covid appropriate rules are taken into consideration to prevent the children from getting affected from the virus but at the same time can continue physical mode classes after a long period of time, since the pandemic has outbreak.

According to the SOPs, it is mandatory to maintain the social distancing as there should be at least 6 feet between gap between pupils seating in a room, or in other words it can be understood that one student per bench is advised, with the same 6 foot standard. If the weather permits, the sessions can even be held outside if it is favourable and comfortable. To ensure safe passage at gates, it has been suggested that entry and leave times be should be staggered and lanes would be provided.

The use of shortened durations in the timetables for different courses has been advised in terms of utilisation. Some of the rules which will be taken into action was including having attendance of 50%, the odd-even class formula, and running schools in shifts have been mentioned. It has been recommended that classes would be offered in bigger places such as libraries, labs, and other public spaces inspite of small regular classrooms.

Schools have been encouraged not to participate in events that do not follow COVID-19 regulations, such as festivities or celebrations. The school assembly, on the other hand, may be held in open places. Cleaning and disinfecting classrooms, furniture, equipment, labs, canteens, and other areas, as well as guaranteeing the availability of non-contact thermometers, sanitizer, and hand-washing facilities, have all been advised.

However, the students, teachers or any faculty members coming from the containment zones are instructed not to come to school and attend the physical mode classes till the containment zone is denotified and enlisted in the non-containment zones. Employees at high risk including those who are elderly, pregnant, or have other medical issues have been encouraged to take extra care.

Due to the imminent threat of the third wave of COVID-19, as expected by the experts the states have taken extra care before beginning high school. It's also worth noting that vaccination for children under the age of 18 has not been made available or authorised.

Meanwhile, the government also stated that online learning has created a significant split and inequity because many students are unable to attend online classes.